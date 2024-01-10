SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 4,795 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $80,204,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,121,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $14,348,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,370. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.