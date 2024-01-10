SYM FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 508,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after buying an additional 39,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 78,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

