SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $381,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $4,428,570.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,281 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.29. The stock had a trading volume of 186,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

