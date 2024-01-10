SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after acquiring an additional 632,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after acquiring an additional 587,392 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,785,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,177,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. 74,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

