SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in AON by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,723,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.23. 95,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,588. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.14.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.07.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

