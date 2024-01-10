SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 129,889 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 29.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $166,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 204.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,318. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.