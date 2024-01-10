SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 4,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,155. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

