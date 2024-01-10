Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 329,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.