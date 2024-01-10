Acuitas Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Riskified at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,587,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 622,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riskified alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 104,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. Riskified Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.