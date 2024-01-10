Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 45,860 SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SoundThinking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SoundThinking by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SoundThinking by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoundThinking by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SoundThinking by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundThinking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

SoundThinking Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 1,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.