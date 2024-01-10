52,925 Shares in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of Coda Octopus Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Coda Octopus Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 12,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,829. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

