Acuitas Investments LLC Takes Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLRS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.42 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

