208,579 Shares in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 208,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Invivyd as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVVD. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth $16,739,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth $4,527,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invivyd by 187,270.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,325,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth $2,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Shares of IVVD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 75,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,615. Invivyd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Equities research analysts predict that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invivyd Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

