NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.36% of NVE worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVE stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 7,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,483. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.49%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

