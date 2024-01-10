26,230 Shares in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 18,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,068. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAW. Moffett Nathanson cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

