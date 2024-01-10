Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 17,514 Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in TAT Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TATT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.82. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

