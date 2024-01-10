Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

