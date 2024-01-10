Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,227 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $38,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 988,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.98. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29.

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

