Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 503 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

DSI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.94. 3,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

