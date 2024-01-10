ING Groep NV Acquires 675 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVR were worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock traded up $90.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7,124.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,794.32 and a 1-year high of $7,135.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6,483.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,240.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

