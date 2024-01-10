Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,160 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $46,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

