The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 3.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 163,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

