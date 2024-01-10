iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

IGF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 13,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,490. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

