Brio Consultants LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.59. The stock had a trading volume of 65,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,696. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.32 and a 1 year high of $305.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.20 and its 200-day moving average is $280.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

