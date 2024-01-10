iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. 104,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,359. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

