Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.59. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

