Brady Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.8% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

