Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,335 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 177,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.50. 27,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,433. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

