Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.68. 766,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.