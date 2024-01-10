Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Portside Wealth Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.8% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $596.86 and its 200 day moving average is $550.18. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

