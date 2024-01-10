GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $6.42. GoodRx shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 966,733 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

GoodRx Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Wagner bought 104,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $537,047.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,047.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 129,888 shares of company stock worth $686,705. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after buying an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,541 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,498,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

