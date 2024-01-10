XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $87.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. 132,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,987. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of XPO by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 251,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

