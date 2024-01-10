Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Schneider National alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 54,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.