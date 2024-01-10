Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ADC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.15. 96,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,050 shares of company stock worth $994,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Agree Realty by 7.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,070,000 after acquiring an additional 452,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,954,000 after acquiring an additional 151,711 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

