Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

HUBG stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Hub Group shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hub Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

