Mizuho Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $103.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. 125,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,418. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after buying an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after buying an additional 851,164 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

