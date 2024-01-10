Stifel Nicolaus Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $434.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $416.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.99. 83,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,350. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

