Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $256.00 at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $232.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESS. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.56.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

