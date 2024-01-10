Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $117.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.6 %

EXPD traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $123.59. The stock had a trading volume of 157,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.