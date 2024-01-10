Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.46. 58,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after buying an additional 81,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

