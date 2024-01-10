Bray Capital Advisors Buys 450 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

