Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

