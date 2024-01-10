AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale Stock Down 2.2 %

VALE opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

