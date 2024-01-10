650 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $290.22 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

