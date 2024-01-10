Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 660 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 108.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,573.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,527.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,350.89. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $896.31 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

