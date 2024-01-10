Smith Salley & Associates Takes $984,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 206,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.