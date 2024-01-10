Smith Salley & Associates Has $762,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

NYSE YUM opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

