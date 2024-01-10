TrueUSD Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and $331.24 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,145,441,992 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

