Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Shares of CB opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.49. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

