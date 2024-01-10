Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $60.79 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $407.63 million and $60.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $50.55 or 0.00111741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00021593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004094 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001934 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,063,948 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,063,947.79839911 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.45278386 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 442 active market(s) with $49,073,618.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.